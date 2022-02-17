Mike Lindell plans to airdrop 10K MyPillows to Ottawa protesters

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has pledged to airdrop 10,000 pillows to support the anti-vaccine trucker protesters in Ottawa, Canada after a delivery truck with the pillows was stopped at the border.

Lindell and his initial shipment of 10,000 pillows, as well as 1,000 “bible pillows” from the United States, were denied entry into Canada, however, the pillow mogul still intends to drop off the plush delivery from a helicopter “with little parachutes,” he told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

“We need to get the MyPillows to the people!” he told the outlet.

Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, did. not disclose the precise location on where the pillows will be dropped.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no reports that the pillows were delivered.

Canada Border Services Agency did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Mike Lindell plans to drop airdrop 10,000 MyPillows in Ottawa, Canada to support the anti-vaccine trucker protesters. UPI

Lindell and a videographer were turned away from the border at Port Huron-Sarnia because he is unvaccinated and did not have a negative PCR test, the Independent reported.

The pillow delivery truck loaded with over 10,000 pillows and 1,000 “bible pillows” for children was halted at the Ambassador Bridge leading to Windsor, Ontario where a blockade had shut down crossings.

To cross the Canadian border, travelers are currently required to show proof of two Covid-19 vaccine jabs and a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours. Travel restrictions are expected to ease beginning on Feb. 28, following peak infections of the omicron variant, Canadian Border Patrol announced Tuesday.

All Canadian border blockades had been abandoned by Wednesday.

Truck drivers were protesting Canadian border-crossing rules requiring travelers to show proof of two Covid-19 vaccine jabs and a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours. Getty Images

The Canadian government invoked emergency powers on Monday in an attempt to break up the protest that has blockaded traffic and disrupted commerce between the US and Canada.

Canadian banks have also frozen accounts tied to donors, nearly half of which President Justin Trudeau said have come from the United States.

Justice Minister David Lametti said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Wednesday that “Freedom Convoy” donors, whom he tied toward a pro-Trump movement, “ought to be worried.”

All Canadian border blockades had been abandoned by Wednesday. AFP via Getty Images

“’If you are a member of a pro-Trump movement who is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars, and millions of dollars to this kind of thing, then you ought to be worried,” Lametti said.

Earlier this month fundraising website GoFundMe blocked the release of almost $10 million in donations to the “Freedom Convoy,” in connection with “the promotion of violence and harassment” in the Canadian capital.

Protesters in Ottawa show no signs of relenting their nearly three-week blockade on Thursday, just hours after police warned that the “illegal” demonstrations must end immediately. Nearly 400 vehicles remained on the street.