Mike Judge Teases New ‘Beavis And Butthead’ Movie For Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

Heh-heh. Mike Judge said Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie for Paramount+.

Judge tweeted the information, but didn’t give an exact date for the return, indicating it will be “soon.” The reason for the delay? “They need some time to get back in shape,” he said of the duo, who are now at least in early adulthood chronologically, if not mentally.

For the uninitiated, the adult animated comedy series follows teenaged Beavis and Butt-Head, both voiced by Judge. Lowbrow humor, some surprising self-awareness, but ultimate failure marks the show’s oeuvre.

The characters debuted in the 1992 short film Frog Baseball, and MTV shortly thereafter commissioned a full series. Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons on MTV from March 8, 1993, to November 28, 1997.

It was revived for an eighth season airing on MTV from October 27, 2011, to December 29, 2011, then canceled a second time. The duo also had a theatrical film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, in 1996.