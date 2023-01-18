Mike Huckabee’s Bonkers New ‘Children’s Book’ Will Likely Tick Off Trump

Mike Huckabee has a new children’s book out ― and based on the promotional materials, it likely won’t please one-time ally Donald Trump.

Huckabee’s “The Kids Guide to Ron DeSantis” appears to offer a glowing take on the Florida governor, a potential 2024 rival to Trump who is already beating the former president in some polls.

Trump is reportedly unhappy with former protege DeSantis as a result and likely to be less-than-thrilled with Huckabee’s claim that DeSantis “may be our next Commander-in-Chief,” as the ad below shows:

Huckabee is a former governor of Arkansas and father of the current governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as press secretary in the Trump White House but declined to endorse Trump’s 2024 bid during an interview over the weekend.

The elder Huckabee’s side hustle has been hawking right-wing children’s books, including one that lavishes praise on Trump, one that pushes the notion that the United States is a Christian nation, and a series of Bible-based books.

The Arkansas Times said the state’s government ponied up $260,000 in 2020 to send “The Kids Guide to the Coronavirus” to Arkansas children.

In most cases, the books are sold for a buck plus shipping and handling, but purchasers must also agree to a subscription where subsequent mailings cost $20 a month.

Subscribers in 2020 complained that they couldn’t cancel their subscriptions.

The Better Business Bureau page for EverBright Media, the company behind the books, is full of similar complaints posted as recently as last month.

An EverBright spokesperson told The Daily Beast the new book is not an endorsement of DeSantis.