Mike Grist Action Novels In The Works As Series With Mandalay TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Mandalay Television is continuing to ramp up its slate of book to series adaptations.

The company, founded by former Sony Pictures boss and Rain Man and Flashdance producer Peter Guber, has optioned Mike Grist’s series of action thriller novels including Saint Justice for television.

The six-book series follows ex-CIA operative Christopher Wren, as he chases down the worst cult leader in history who is trying to destroy American democracy by dividing and pitting the US population against each other.

Only Wren can stop the anarchism when he discovers the leader of the cult is his father, who he escaped from as a young teenager. Wren’s internal battlefield leads him to finding redemption and atoning for the dark events of his own past.

The series is being overseen by Mandalay executives David Zelon, Vanessa Johnston and Zach Wanerman.

Saint Justice was originally self-published by Mike Grist in 2019, it was followed by No Mercy in 2019, Make Them Pay in 2019, False Flag in 2020, Firestorm in 2020, and Enemy of the People in 2021.

It comes after the company optioned Raven Kennedy’s fantasy novel series Plated Prisoner.

Mandalay Television is a division of Mandalay Entertainment. Recent credits include the TV adaptation of Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and it is involved in Apple’s development of Negro League Baseball project If You Were Only White: The Life of Leroy ‘Satchel’ Paige with Magic Johnson, a co-investor with Guber in the LA Dodgers.

On the movie side, it is behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Air and Forest Whitaker’s Big George Foreman.

“Wren is a superb antihero whose tragic past makes him more layered, enigmatic and dimensional. The series is an exploration of the viral power of divisive content on social media, the impact of fake news and misinformation, and class wars that could be ripped out of today’s headlines. Wren’s hyper-violent fighting abilities and ferocious attack mentality mixed with his CIA intelligence training brings a heightened level of action to the story,” said Zelon.