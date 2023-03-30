Mike Fleiss Left ‘The Bachelor’ Following Misconduct Investigation – The Hamden Journal

The Bachelor creator/executive producer Mike Fleiss’ recently announced departure from the hit ABC reality franchise came after he had been investigated over workplace misconduct allegations, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

According to sources, The Bachelor producer Warner Bros. TV, working with ABC, recently completed the investigation into claims of alleged racist behavior as well as verbal and emotional abuse against Fleiss.

I hear this came together very quickly. After a conversation with Warner Bros. over the results from the investigation, he opted to leave; Fleiss was not formally fired, sources said. We have reached to a rep for the producer for comment.

Upon his departure, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, and longtime executive Bachelor producer Bennett Graebner were named showrunners for the franchise, it was announced Tuesday.

They are taking over a team that reportedly has been fractured by an ongoing internal culture war between old and new as the show has been looking to change its image and embrace diversity.

Fleiss is the second key Bachelor creative auspice to exit the franchise amid controversy, following the 2021 departure of longtime host Chris Harrison.

The flagship show’s 27th season concluded on Monday with the engagement of Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

Fleiss created The Bachelor, which debuted in 2002. He is also the creative force behind spinoff The Bachelorette and has been an executive producer on all of the other Bachelor franchise series including Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor: Winter Games.

While he’s remained associated with the franchise, Fleiss hasn’t been involved day-to-day for the past decade.

The investigation into his alleged misconduct was first reported by Variety.