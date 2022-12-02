Mike Flanagan Reveals Season 2 Details – The Hamden Journal

As promised, Mike Flanagan has exposed the secrets of The Midnight Club.

Fans were disappointed to hear that the series had been cancelled at Netflix after one season on Thursday, following the announcement that executive producers Flanagan and Trevor Macy had inked a deal with Amazon Studios.

Season 1 left many questions unanswered, but Flanagan said previously that he would reveal the answers online if the show didn’t return for another installment. On Friday, he delivered.

“I’m very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of The Midnight Club,” he wrote at the top of the post. “So I’m writing this blog as our official second season, so you can know what might have been, learn the fates of your favorite characters, and know the answers to those dangling story threads from the first season.”

In the lengthy Tumblr post, Flanagan weaved the details of the potential second installment together to give viewers a glimpse at what the story would have been. He answered many burning questions, including the mystery of the Mirror Man and the Cataract Woman. Fans also get an explanation about who, exactly, Dr. Stanton is and what her arc would have been in Season 2. What is the Shadow, and is it death? That’s answered too.

By the end of Season 2, Amesh, Natsuki, Kevin and Ilonka would die. There would also have been a new patient to join Brightcliffe Hospice, and Spence would have benefitted from medical advancements regarding HIV treatment to no longer be considered terminal.

Flanagan also revealed that one of the stories told in the next installment would have been Christopher Pike’s Remember Me. The story, which Flanagan called “one of my all-time favorite Pike books,” tells the story of a teenage ghost who is trying to solve her own murder after being pushed off a balcony.

“We were going to use it as a vehicle for Ilonka to try to come to terms with the fact that she is going to die, and to begin to trying to wrap her head around being a ghost,” he wrote, adding that the main character would have been played by Anya, who died in Season 1, to enforce the idea that “even if a character dies, as long as they’re remembered by members of the club, they live on in their stories.”

And that is the narrative that the series would have ended on — with Cheri telling the stories of the original cast, a story called The Midnight Club, to a new table of patients.

Adapted from a book by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club examined terminally ill teens living at Brightcliffe Hospice, a spooky mansion with its own secrets. The 10-episode first season revolves a group of five young men and women who met at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they make a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others from beyond the grave.