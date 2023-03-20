Mike Faist And Lucas In Brokeback Mountain Stage Adaptation In London – The Hamden Journal



BAFTA-nominated Mike Faist and Oscar-nominated actor Lucas Hedges will star in a London stage adaptation of Annie Proulx’s best-selling novel Brokeback Mountain.

The production is described as a play with music and will run at the Sohoplace Theatre in the West End for a 12-week season from May 10.

Theater owner and producer Nica Burns stressed that the play is based on Proulx’s short story originally published in The New Yorker in 1997 and not on Ang Lee’s critically acclaimed 2005 film that starred Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Faist, who landed a BAFTA nom for West Side Story, will play the part of Jack Twist and Hedges, whose Oscar nom was for Manchester By The Sea in 2016, will play Ennis Del Mar.

The story of two lonesome cowboys who fall in love in the big, wide open spaces of Wyoming touched a chord with those who read the story and caught the movie.

Brooklyn-based writer Ashley Robinson approached Proulx about the stage rights and she granted them.

Jonathan Butterell, who delivered Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to stage and screen, will direct with close collaborator Dan Gillespie Sells writing some of the music.

Singer-songwriter Eddi Reader will perform on stage with a country and western band including a pedal steel guitarist.