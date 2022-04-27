Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy Leaving As Studio Folds Into Amazon – The Hamden Journal

MGM motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and president Pam Abdy are leaving the studio, sources said. This follows the acquisition of the studio by Amazon. The Hamden Journal hears there will be a town hall meeting today to explain the changes.

As the pieces fall into place on merged studios like Warner Bros Discovery, the pending development sheds light on how Amazon will merge the assets of the venerable MGM into Amazon after the latter paid $8.45 billion for the studio and its 4000 title library. De Luca has been rumored for numerous other jobs, but is under contract until early next year. He and Abdy have made the most of their time at MGM, regularly battling for big star packages. De Luca, a well regarded picture picker going back to his days at New Line and continuing at Sony before he became a producer at Universal, began to gather a foundation of auteur filmmakers. The first offering there was Licorice Pizza from Paul Thomas Anderson, who made Boogie Night and Magnolia with De Luca back in those salad days.

It had been an open question whether De Luca and Abdy would take control of the picture business at Amazon the way they did at MGM, or would they report to head Jennifer Salke, who has steered both television and film through head of movies Julie Rapaport.