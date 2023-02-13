Mike Colter Set To Return For ‘Plane’ Sequel ‘Ship’: EFM – The Hamden Journal

Mike Colter (Evil, Luke Cage) has been set to lead a Plane sequel titled Ship.

Plane director Jean-François Richet will return for the sequel as an executive producer with MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures, and G-BASE Productions also reteaming. We understand Gerard Butler won’t be starring in this one but may have a cameo appearance.

International sales firm The Veterans will discuss the project with buyers at EFM in anticipation of a late 2023 shoot. CAA Media Finance is repping domestic rights. Discussions with writers and directors are said to be underway.

The follow-up will focus on Colter’s character from Plane, accused murderer and former French Legionnaire Louis Gaspare, who escaped extradition to Toronto when Trailblazer Flight 119 went down in the Philippines and formed an unlikely partnership with Butler’s Captain Brodie Torrance to rescue the plane’s passengers and crew from pirates.

The story will pick up where Gaspare’s storyline left off — with the legionnaire disappearing into the jungles of Jolo Island. Following a high-octane showdown with the local militia on Jolo’s shores, Gaspare manages to commandeer a fishing boat and escape the Philippines. But the media circus surrounding Flight 119 has elevated his public profile, making him the subject of an international manhunt. Hoping to stay under the radar and get far away from his last known location, Gaspare hops aboard a cargo ship in East Asia that’s bound for South Africa. As he settles in for a long voyage, the stowaway discovers that the ocean vessel is transporting more than goods — it’s also being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring.

Together with the ship’s second mate/navigator, a last-minute addition to the crew who was unaware of its illicit activities, and a passenger with military experience and a bone to pick, Gaspare embarks on a mission to take down the ship’s corrupt Captain, keep its innocent passengers safe, and liberate its captives.

Additional casting is underway.

The news of a sequel (without the original lead) comes as somewhat of a surprise given that Plane is still on release and has just crossed $43M worldwide with only a handful of territories left to unspool. The numbers seemingly add up for those involved: we hear the final budget for Plane was closer to $35M than the $50M touted at the AFM back in 2020. The movie tested well and reviews have been decent (77% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Lionsgate handled U.S. and some other markets on Plane and we understand the studio will have a first look domestic option on Ship too.

Colter stars in CBS and Paramount+ series Evil and

Colter is represented by CAA and Silver Lining Entertainment. Richet is represented by UTA. G-BASE is represented by CAA.