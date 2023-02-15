Mike Clevinger permitted to participate in spring training

Report: Clevinger permitted to participate in spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger will be permitted to participate in the upcoming spring training and will not be placed on administrative leave at this time, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

According to the report, Clevinger has permission to participate in White Sox spring training, which reports pitchers/catchers for Wednesday, Feb. 15. Position players are expected to report five days later on Feb. 20.

Clevinger is expected to be present at this season’s White Sox spring training, according to a separate report by The Athletic. The report also details Clevinger’s investigation is not expected to be completed before spring training.

In late January, reports surfaced of Clevinger’s investigation for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s infant child, has been in contact with MLB about these allegations since the summer.

MLB has the authority to place Clevinger on administrative leave, according to its rule book. If he were designated on leave, Clevinger would still receive full salary, but would not be permitted to participate in events where tickets are sold (games, including spring training). He would, however, have the ability to practice with the team during that time, including spring training.

The league can extend a hypothetical administrative leave period to satisfy the results of its investigation on the matter past the initial seven-day period, which is still ongoing in Clevinger’s case.

RELATED: Report: Clevinger under investigation for domestic violence

The White Sox stated they were unaware of the allegations when they signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal, close to two months before reports surfaced of the allegations.

Here is the White Sox’ statement from late January:

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA. MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.