Mike Brown prepared to accept Kings coaching job if offered to him

The Kings were awaiting the arrival of Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown on Thursday as they entered what could be the final hours of their coaching search. One question that has lingered in league circles is whether Brown would be willing to leave a good situation with Golden State to take on a reclamation project in Sacramento, where the Kings are trying to end an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. NBA agent Warren LeGarie, Brown’s representative at WGL Management, addressed that question in an exclusive interview with The Sacramento Bee, saying Brown is prepared to accept the job if the Kings offer it to him.

Source: Sacramento Bee

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Exclusive: NBA agent Warren LeGarie tells The Sacramento Bee why Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown wants to coach the Kings.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:39 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

On the Kings front, they’re well aware (as always) that questions loom large about how Vivek Ranadive is handling this process. Exploring that dynamic and some of the organizational ties with Mark Jackson and Mike Brown here, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3295039/2022/0… – 3:33 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

More detail on the Mike Brown-Kings visit: While he is meeting with team officials informally today, source says his formal interview is tomorrow. Similar format to Mark Jackson and Steve Clifford.

theathletic.com/3289972/2022/0… – 6:34 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Source says the Kings are meeting with Mike Brown today. His Warriors, of course, just got back from Memphis after Game 2. Much more here on the Kings coaching search, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3289972/2022/0… – 5:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ep. 56 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings coaching search is down to three. Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson move onto round 2. Via @James Ham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @Sean Cunningham.

kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-56-kings-… – 1:42 AM

Story continues

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

We got to know Mike Brown and Mark Jackson with @samesfandiari. Really enjoyed getting his perspective.

🔊: https://t.co/ibrWhbdJLv

📺: https://t.co/IX6vc2RI4o pic.twitter.com/z03bs1x2z4 – 5:24 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

According to @Jake Fischer Mike D’Antoni, Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson and Jerry Stackhouse will be potential candidates for Charlotte’s next head coaching position.

That’s not an exhaustive list of candidates, just some of the candidates to be considered pic.twitter.com/xYHSrMcd4f – 9:21 AM

More on this storyline

“Mike is willing to take the job based on the fact that he knows he’ll be supported and have a chance to win,” LeGarie said. “He sees this as a good job and looks forward to being asked to be the head coach.” LeGarie said the job is appealing to Brown for a number of reasons. “First and foremost, he likes the people who are working there,” LeGarie said. “He loves the arena. He thinks that’s a natural resource that will help attract players because you’ve always got to have a place where the fans are involved and the facilities are terrific. And he believes the team has enough talent to give them a real solid chance of becoming a playoff contender.” -via Sacramento Bee / May 5, 2022

Jason Anderson: Warren LeGarie, Mike Brown’s agent, tells me Brown will have his formal interview with the Kings tonight in Sacramento. Brown met informally with the Kings on Wednesday, but that meeting did not take place in Sacramento. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / May 5, 2022

McNair has a ton of work to do in order to finish out the roster, but he has a vision for this franchise and it includes a head coach that fits the style of play and culture that he is looking to build. The goal is to bring in a defensive-minded coach with head coaching experience. Sources have confirmed this, but so does the eyeball test of the three men left standing. -via Kings Beat / May 5, 2022