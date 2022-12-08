Mike Bobinski Gives Update On State Of Purdue Football

Thursday evening, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski met with the media following Jeff Brohm’s departure to Louisville. Bobinski outlined his thoughts and expectations for a new coaching search, Jeff Brohm’s impact on the program and departure and an update on the current assistant coaches with the program.

Bobinski’s Comments on Jeff Brohm’s Departure:

– Bobinski started the press conference by saying “Thank you to Jeff Brohm, our staff over the years and our players over the years. Honestly really grateful for him [Brohm].” – Bobinski said Jeff Brohm leaving had nothing to do with his situation at Purdue. “I think we all know this is a unique set of circumstances. I don’t think it says a thing about Purdue. In fact, I know what it says everything to do about the sort of unique gravitational pull of his home city, his alma mater, family. It’s just that something that we could never, never duplicate.” – He spoke to the players after Jeff Brohm told them he was leaving saying, “We are just getting started, that the best days and the most enjoyable days of Purdue football are still ahead of us. And that we want and encourage them to all be part of that to continue to contribute what they can to our success and we want them to continue to be part of it moving forward.” – After speaking with them, he is confident in the groups overall attitude to the circumstances. “I thought the response, the body language was good. I had several of our guys come up to me afterwards and say good things. Several came by the office today and said equally good things. So I feel like these days, you know, there’s lots of voices in their ear. There’s lots of things coming at them, but I think in general our guys are motivated and resolve to really be part of building what we believe Purdue football could ultimately become. So I feel good about where we are at this point.”

Brian Brohm & Other Coaching Staff Updates:

– Bobinski said of the potential backlash of Brian Brohm being named interim head coach, “He’s our offensive coordinator, and if his name wasn’t Brohm, it wouldn’t be unusual at all. Obviously, his name is Brohm, so it creates some bit of a head scratcher for folks but I can tell you that our players were excited. Our remaining staff members were excited, Brian was hugely excited at the opportunity for him.” – After being asked if there is fear of Brian Brohm leaving for Louisville, as well, Bobinski said, “There’s no fear of that. I would probably expect that will be a real option. At some point. They are brothers. They have worked together for a long time. That would not shock me if that ultimately happened.” – Bobinski said he knew for sure that Chris Barclay, Garrett McGee and Ron English would be joining Jeff Brohm’s new staff in Louisville but those are the names he could confirm. – Mark Hagen will remain with Purdue for the time being and call the defense for the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd. “Mark Hagen will call the defense, Mark’s our co-defensive coordinator. I believe Coach [Ron] English will be moving on immediately with Jeff down to Louisville. So Mark will call the defense for us in the bowl game and be with us throughout and we’re excited about that also, players respond really well to him and having him just provides them stability and confidence on that side of the ball.”

Update’s on Purdue’s Coaching Search: