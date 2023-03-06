Miguel Vargas ready to be a top-10 2B in fantasy

Connor Rogers breaks down Dodgers 2B Miguel Vargas’ role with the team in his first full season with the squad and explains how Vargas may be able to contribute right away.

Video Transcript

CONNOR ROGERS: One of the best hitters in the minors the last two seasons, Miguel Vargas is set to take over as the Dodgers’ starting second baseman this year.

A 23-year-old right-hander with a line drive approach, Vargas hit .321 with 16 homers in AA in 2021, and .304 with 17 homers and 16 steals in AAA last season. He should be able to hit for average in the majors too and will show enough power to put up fine RBI numbers, even while hitting relatively low in a strong Dodgers lineup.

Although there are questions with Vargas on defense, the Dodgers believe he’ll be fine at second after spending most of his Minor League career at third. They’re prepared to turn the position over to him regardless. But he’s definitely a bigger piece of the puzzle now with Gavin Lux out for the season due to a knee injury. He’s capable of hitting .270 to .280 with 15 to 20 homers as a rookie. He won’t be a zero in the steals department, either.

He doesn’t qualify as a second baseman in many fantasy leagues just yet, but once he does, he’ll move into the top 10 at that position.

[MUSIC PLAYING]