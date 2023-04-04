Miguel Vargas can produce in all five categories

Connor Rogers examines Miguel Vargas’ early returns for fantasy managers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, explaining why the top prospect can be useful in several offensive categories thanks to a knack for getting on base.

Video Transcript

CONNOR ROGERS: Because of a hairline fracture in his pinkie, Miguel Vargas opened this spring by not being able to swing. Now he’s simply choosing not to. In his first three games, the Dodgers rookie walked seven times against the Diamondbacks. He also collected a single and a double in his five official at bats, giving him a cool 7.50 on base percentage in 12 plate appearances.

Mostly a third baseman in the minors, Vargas has made the move to second in the majors and handled the switch even better than expected. It’s his bat that will provide most of his value though. In triple-a last year, he hit 304 with 17 homers, and walked nearly as often as he struck out. He also swiped 16 bases.

The Dodgers have him hitting a low in the order now, but that could eventually change if he keeps reaching base like this. Manager Dave Roberts has talked about perhaps sliding Mookie Betts down in the order to better capitalize on his power. Vargas’ emergence just might give Roberts the excuse to make the move. Even if that doesn’t happen, Vargas still should be solid enough in all five categories to contribute in mixed leagues.