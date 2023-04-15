Miguel Cabrera’s 11th-inning single caps Detroit Tigers’ 7-6 comeback win over Giants

His debut with the Detroit Tigers didn’t go as planned.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract in the offseason, was beat up Saturday by the San Francisco Giants. The 31-year-old allowed six runs — including a pair of two-run home runs — in the second of three games in the series at Comerica Park.

But the Tigers refused to return to the familiar loss column.

The Tigers beat the Giants, 7-6, on Miguel Cabrera’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning. The victory started with an impressive comeback in the eighth inning, combined with five relievers delivering seven scoreless innings following Lorenzen’s struggles, to allow the rally.

Trailing by three runs, the Tigers (5-9) tied the game in the eighth inning on clutch hits from Javier Báez and Spencer Torkelson, but the comeback started with Nick Maton’s single and Riley Greene’s walk.

Then, Báez worked his magic.

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson makes a catch against the Giants in the third inning on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Comerica Park.

Facing right-hander Matt Brebbia, Báez won a 12-pitch battle — fouling off seven pitches, including five in a row — by hitting a slider over the head of left fielder Blake Sabol for a two-run double, cutting the Tigers’ deficit to 6-5.

Báez advanced to third base on a deep flyout from Kerry Carpenter. He came around to score, tying the game at six runs apiece, on Torkelson’s single into left off righty Sean Hjelle.

The Tigers advanced a runner to second base, but Zach McKinstry struck out swinging to end the eighth inning. Riley Greene stranded a runner on second base in the ninth inning with a strikeout.

In the 11th inning, Chasen Shreve — a left-handed reliever who signed a minor-league contract in the offseason — struggled to throw strikes but still somehow kept the Giants from scoring. In the bottom of the inning, Cabrera, leading off as a pinch-hitter for Akil Baddoo, ended the game with a walk-off single against left-hander Taylor Rogers.

A rough start

It didn’t take long for the Giants to put the Giants in a deep hole, with two runs in each of the first three innings. Sabol and J.D. Davis launched two-run homers in the second and third innings, respectively, while a leadoff walk sparked the two runs in the first inning.

Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws a pitch against the Giants in the first inning on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Comerica Park.

To begin the game, Lorenzen walked LaMonte Wade Jr. on seven pitches. The next batter, Thairo Estrada, singled. Both runners scored on RBIs from Davis and Matt Beaty, putting the Giants ahead 2-0 in the first inning.

Sabol tagged Lorenzen’s sweeper at the top of the strike zone for a 379-foot home run to right-center field in the second. Davis drilled Lorenzen’s down-and-in fastball for a 417-foot homer to left-center field in the third. Those homers put the Giants in front, 6-1, after three innings.

Lorenzen allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts in four innings, throwing 52 of 79 pitches for strikes.

He generated 11 whiffs and 12 called strikes.

The first three runs

Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, a former teammate of Lorenzen’s who remains a close friend, won the pitching matchup with ease by throwing strikes and executing his slider. He allowed three runs (two earned runs) on five hits and zero walks with five strikeouts across 6⅔ innings.

DeSclafani threw 69 of 105 pitches for strikes.

Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo rounds third to score during the fifth inning on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers scored their first run in the second inning when Carpenter unloaded on a sinker for a solo home run. He has two home runs this season, both in the past four days, plus a whopping seven balls in play off the barrel of the bat.

There’s a reason the Tigers are employing Carpenter as the cleanup hitter despite just 41 big-league games. His mechanics and approach are aligned, so his process should lead to continued positive results.

Two more runs scored in the fifth inning because of back-to-back fielding errors from Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Akil Baddoo hit a one-out single and Zach McKinstry drove him in on a double to right field off DeSclafani’s fastball for the Tigers’ second run. On Crawford’s second error, McKinstry scored to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 6-3.

Relievers shine

After Lorenzen’s four innings, the Tigers were forced to cover the next seven innings with members of their bullpen. All five relievers, including one newcomer to the 26-man roster, were excellent.

Left-hander Tyler Holton, promoted from Triple-A Toledo before Saturday’s game, received the first call. Holton fired three scoreless innings with two strikeouts, throwing 24 of 34 pitches for strikes.

The next call went to right-hander Trey Wingenter.

Wingenter, on his 29th birthday, pitched a scoreless eighth inning while throwing six of seven pitches for strikes. He struck out Joey Bart with a slider in the dirt to complete his perfect inning.

Right-hander Alex Lange worked around a walk in the ninth inning. Right-hander Jason Foley — inheriting the free extra-inning — walked the first batter in the 10th inning but struck out two of the next three to escape without damage.

Shreve also escaped trouble in the 11th inning.

