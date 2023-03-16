Migrants wearing shoes to hide prints at US-Mexico

They’re covering over their tracks — with carpet.

In their latest attempt to outfox US border patrol, human traffickers are sticking fluffy pieces of flooring material onto the shoes of those they smuggle to stop them leaving footprints.

However, a crowd of nearly a dozen men, women and children were spotted crossing over the Mexican border into Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Wednesday morning, and apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection agents.





Material seen fashioned to the bottom of a man’s sneakers as he crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, Sunland Park, New Mexico, March 15, 2023. James Keivom





The Post’s photos from the scene show how the sneakers had been covered in fabric over their treads to make their footprints unrecognizable. The clandestine measure does not eliminate tracks entirely, but makes it harder for agents to tell how many people have taken a particular path.

All of the migrants — who’s country of origin was unknown — were expected to be deported back to Mexico.

Sunland Park became a “ground zero” among the already saturated migrant crossing sites in 2021. Over 155,000 migrants were captured in or near the city that year – an increase of more than 100,000 from the prior year, according to previously reported Border Patrol stats.

Sunland Park which boasts a population of roughly 17,000 people, borders Mexico and El Paso, Texas, which became a hotbed of the ongoing crisis during 2022, when it became the busiest border crossing in the country with up to 6,000 migrants a week attempting to enter the country.

Last month, 17 migrants in El Paso were rescued from a storm drain after becoming stuck while attempting to illegally enter the country.





The onslaught of migrants led to the city’s mayor to declare a state of emergency in December.

And records show the crisis is currently overwhelming some of the biggest cities in the nation.

The Post exclusively reported earlier this month that New York City’s office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “fully booked” into October 2032 – meaning those who are in the Big Apple illegally likely won’t begin the immigration court requirements for nearly 10 years, during which time they would be allowed to stay in the country.

In the meantime, the City is converting multiple sites around the city, including what was once NYC’s busiest McDonald’s location, into migrant shelters.