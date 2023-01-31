Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all,’ employee says

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday.

Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into “total chaos.

“Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability.

“There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not your home.

"[The employees] endure a lot of disrespect from the migrants, and there [are] some nice migrants, but there's too much alcohol, too much drugs and too much violence, and you have teenagers … going into the staircases and making out like it's Lover's Lane," Rodriguez said. "This is a free-for-all.





Some migrants living for free in the Row NYC hotel have turned it into a frat house, a worker claims. Dennis A. Clark

The hotel, which was converted to house the sudden flood of migrants into the city, is just blocks away from the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, where dozens of asylum-seekers have been camped out for several days protesting their removal for new accommodations in Brooklyn.

Rodriguez, who is a runner at Row NYC, said that the hotel workers have been the ones who end up paying the price amid the anarchy. He said he was forced to go on disability after he was injured trying to deliver a refrigerator through a "cluttered" room.





A video clip obtained by the Post shows two migrants fighting outside the Row NYC hotel near Times Square during New Year’s Eve festivities.

Rodriguez told Fox that the hotel is making more money from the city than it would if it hosted guests.

Over 43,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since the spring, with some 26,000 housed in the city’s hotels, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

At a visit to the southern border earlier this month, Adams said migrants should be warned there's "no more room" for them in New York as the price tag of of the crisis reached an estimated $2 billion.





Rodriguez told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of food. Dennis A. Clark

” In New York, you go there, you’re going to be living in congregate settings, that there is no more room in New York. That should be coordinated by our national government,” he told reporters.

The 50 or so protesters outside of the Watson Hotel, who are all single men, are understandably upset that they are being upended from their three-star hotel where they were no more than two to a room for hangar-like conditions at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook.

President Biden, who visited Hudson Yards, declined to visit the protesters as they huddled under blankets outside of the 57th Street hotel, joined by activists.





Felipe Rodriguez said he was injured trying to move a refrigerator into a crowded room at Row NYC, forcing him to go on disability. Dennis A. Clark

Adams, who has publicly pleaded with the White House to provide $1 billion in emergency migrant aid, apparently never got a chance to meet with Biden to discuss the city’s migrant crisis, which the mayor has described as a “disaster.”

The massive mega shelter in Brooklyn, designed to house 1,000 people, has been lined with hundreds of cots next to each other, covered by a green blanket and featuring a single white pillow, according to footage provided to The Post on Monday.

Many migrants have griped about the lack of heat and privacy in the facility and its relative remoteness from life in the city as there are no subway connections.