Migrants claiming they ‘just want to get to NY’ broke into elderly Texas farmer’s house: grandson

A Texas farmer claims he witnessed eight migrants on the run from border agents break into his 95-year-old grandfather’s home — as one declared “we just want to get to New York.”

The man, who can see the border wall from his front door, said in a video posted to TikTok Wednesday that the men “bull-rushed” his home first, but couldn’t get past the locked door.

The migrants then went to grandpa’s house next door, where they sprinted inside, barricaded the doors behind them and hid behind the kitchen island and in the pantry.

He even allegedly heard one of the men saying, “We just want to get to New York.”

The farmer, who chose not to disclose his identity, told Fox News that dealing with migrants has become a “daily occurrence.”

“These guys just bull-rushed our houses. I mean trying to open doors, trying to get in,” he said. “Not everyone is that and I’m in agreement with that, but these guys were trying to get away and get into our houses. That was pretty bad.”

The video, which included alleged security footage of the incident and was posted with the tag #letsgobrandon, garnered widespread attention and over 136,000 likes. The comments are littered with sympathizers applauding the farmer for showing the realities of living in a border town.

The ranch, which the man said has been in the family for over a century, has property that extends over the border wall and runs alongside the Rio Grande. In a subsequent video, the unnamed farmer said he doesn’t fault US Customs and Border Protection for not having enough manpower to cover the vast swath of land along the border.

The farmer has posted several other videos of migrants casually crossing his land after making it across the border.

“Gotta love the Obamacare, or what the hell is that, Biden’s f–cking plan?” he says.

The man, who identifies as Hispanic, told Fox that he sees the migrant crisis as a “humanitarian issue,” and placed blame on the Biden administration as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for exacerbating the problem.

The farmer did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.

On Tuesday, border officials revealed they arrested a record-smashing 2 million illegal immigrants ​in the past 11 months at the southern border.

Nearly 8,000 migrants are crossing the southern border each day, with about 2,000 finding refuge in El Paso, Texas daily.

Abbott has been transporting migrants to progressive cities since April, inspiring other border states to follow suit.