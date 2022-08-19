Migrants caught wearing outfits to blend with New Mexico desert

Three illegal immigrants dressed up in “extraordinary” camouflaged outfits meant to help them blend into the New Mexico desert were found by Border Patrol agents, the federal agency said Thursday.

Pictures posted to the Border Patrol’s social media accounts show the trio wearing so-called ghillie suits, which are often used by hunters to blend in with the outdoors.

In this case, the disguises were meant to look like dry brush in the desert near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Despite the camouflage, the immigrants were spotted by Border Patrol agents on horseback.

The three migrants wore ghillie suits to attempt to avoid detection. @USBPChiefEPT/Twitter

The immigrants were escorted by a Border Patrol agent. @USBPChiefEPT/Twitter

US Border Patrol tweeted the photos of the immigrants who tried to blend into the environment. @USBPChiefEPT/Twitter

“People that enter illegally into the USA, will often use extraordinary tactics to evade detection and arrest,” tweeted US Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez Thursday. “Kudos to El Paso Sector Santa Teresa station agents for interdicting three migrants wearing ghillie suits.”

More extreme tactics used by immigrants to avoid being caught at the border may have to do with the US’ amnesty policy. Immigrants from certain counties, like Venezuela and Colombia, usually qualify to begin the process of seeking asylum in the US, so long as they can make it to American soil.

Immigrants from those countries who cross the US border illegally actively seek out Border Patrol agents to claim asylum and turn themselves in, as seen in video from earlier this week where agents opened gates to the border wall in Texas for them.