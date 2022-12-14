Migrants airlifted from boat off Kent coast in overnight rescue operation

Migrants airlifted from Channel boat in overnight rescue operation

A huge air and sea rescue operation was underway in the middle of the English Channel on Wednesday after a migrant boat got into difficulties in the early hours.

Emergency calls reporting a migrant boat in distress were received by the UK coastguard shortly before 3am.

GB News reported that over thirty people were thrown into the water.

The Marine Traffic radar website showed a cluster of vessels in the channel between Lydd in Kent and the Cap Gris Nez in France.

As well as an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter vessels at the scene include two RNLI lifeboats from Ramsgate and Rye, the Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Severn, a French coastguard patrol boat Kermorvan as well as two fishing vessels.

An ambulance pulled up at Dover Harbour close to where migrants are usually brought ashore at the former jetfoil terminal around 7.40am.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

“We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

“HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved. A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police are working with us and an air ambulance has been sent.

“HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area. If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need.”

