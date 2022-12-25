Migrant busloads dropped at Kamala Harris’ DC home: report

Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports.

The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN.

The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures.

They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church.

Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped in blankets being helped by Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.

A person helping the migrants told Flores that the bus was from Texas.

It’s not clear which country the migrants originally came from.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has previously bused migrants to the Vice President’s home.

Earlier this month, dozens of newcomers, who said they came from Nicaragua, were filmed getting off a bus outside of Harris’ residence, some wrapped in blankets against the morning chill.

Abbott’s office said it has shipped more than 8,400 migrants to D.C. alone since April, NBC News reported earlier this month.

Over 5,000 men, women and children have additionally been sent to New York City and Chicago to protest the Biden administration’s perceived failure to tackle the border crisis and curb the influx of migrants into the country.

Between September and October alone, at least three buses from Texas brought a total of more than 125 migrants to Harris’ doorstep.