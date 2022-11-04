Migos rapper Takeoff faced rape trial before death

Murdered Migos rapper Takeoff was facing a civil lawsuit over an alleged rape that was scheduled for trial next year, a report said.

The hitmaker, 28, who was shot dead at a party in Houston on Tuesday, was sued in August 2020 by a Jane Doe, who alleged the “Walk It Talk It” rapper raped her at a June 2020 house party hosted by occasional Migos DJ Daryl “Durel” McPherson.

The victim claimed Takeoff made her “uncomfortable” before he followed her to Durel’s bedroom, where he began touching her and eventually forcefully assaulted her. Jane Doe was then treated at a nearby hospital, where staff noted evidence of sexual trauma and alerted police.

Takeoff repeatedly denied the allegation in public, and had not been served with criminal charges, despite police involvement.

According to a new report by the US Sun, he was scheduled to testify at a deposition on Jan. 17, 2023, with a jury trial set for June.

Takeoff’s representatives at Capitol Records did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the reports.

News of the rapper’s upcoming legal battle comes after the Harris County medical examiner revealed the grisly details of his untimely death from “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into his arm.”

Takeoff was reportedly gunned down at the private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling moments after his uncle and fellow Migos rapper Quavo was captured on video in a heated argument. It is not believed that Takeoff was involved in the altercation.

Fans leave small memorials to the hitmaker outside the scene of the shooting in Houston. Getty Images

Meanwhile, one of the two persons of interest related to the case remains at large. Shortly after the incident, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner appealed to the public for help bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“I’m asking for any of the persons who were at this private party … that have information on the shooter or shooters, please provide that information to HPD and let us solve it,” he said.

A statement from Takeoff’s rep lamented that “senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world.”

“We are devastated,” his team confirmed.