Mighty Mighty Bosstones Break Up

January has been a busy time for bands looking to call it quits. First, Every Time I Die split, pretty acrimoniously. Today, it’s ’90s ska outfit Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

The group announced their decision to split on their Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. The Bosstones had been together for nearly 40 years and released 11 studio albums.

You can see their statement regarding the break up below.

After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band.

Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us.

We could not have done any of it without you.

Love Always,

The Mighty Mighty BossToneS

Last year, the Bosstones released their final studio album, When God Was Great, in 2021 via Hellcat Records.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones formed in Boston in 1983. The band featured most of the same lineup throughout their lengthy career.

The band shot to fame in the 1990s when they inked a deal with Mercury Records. Beginning in 1993, the group went on a tear, releasing Don’t Know How to Party, Question the Answers, and their mainstream breakthrough with 1997’s Let’s Face It. From that last album, they released their biggest hit, “The Impression That I Get,” which remains a staple on rock radio to this day. The song peaked No.1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. The album also featured singles “The Rascal King” and “Royal Oil.”

Following their run of success, the band also took a hiatus between 2004 and 2006. They’d get back together in 2007 and would go on to release four more albums between 2009 and 2021.

