Midweek break gives FSU baseball a chance to reset entering Miami series

A break wasn’t supposed to be on the schedule for the Florida State baseball team. But it may have been the thing the Seminoles needed most.

Since FSU’s 11-3 start to Link Jarrett’s first season atop the program, the Seminoles have been reeling, having lost nine of their last 10 games to fall to 12-12.

After an 0-4 week where FSU blew an early lead to rival No. 3 Florida and then was swept at No. 5 Virginia, the team was supposed to play the Gators again in Jacksonville on Tuesday night.

The weather had other ideas as the game was postponed to May 2 due to an inclement weather forecast Tuesday. This allowed FSU a chance to reset that it hadn’t yet been afforded this season before its streak of games against ranked opponents continues this weekend with a three-game rivalry series at No. 23 Miami (16-9, 5-4 ACC).

That series begins Friday at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The first two games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and the series finale on ESPNU.

“It’s got to give the guys a chance to just refresh a little bit and reset by default…” Jarrett said Thursday. “ There are a lot of layers to this week that allowed the guys to refresh and fine tune some things on the mound, defensively and with their offensive game.”

Nowhere was this more needed than when it comes to the FSU pitching staff. With junior ace pitcher Wyatt Crowell expected to miss his third straight weekend series, the FSU pitching staff’s usage has been forced into unknown territory.

Eight different pitchers have started games this season for the Seminoles. FSU’s extremely thin pitching depth has led to FSU using six pitchers nine times or more in just 24 games this season.

Beyond Jackson Baumeister starting Friday’s series opener, Jarrett didn’t know who would be starting against the Hurricanes. While some pitchers threw bullpen sessions during this week in practice, the lack of a midweek game allows FSU a clean slate and makes the rivalry series against UM an all-hands-on-deck situation with everyone available.