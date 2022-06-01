Midnight In The Orange Grove’ Drama From ‘American Psycho’ Scribe In Works – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Troy is gearing up to direct the feature Midnight in the Orange Grove—an adoption drama based on true-life events, which he wrote with Guinevere Turner (American Psycho).

The film will tell the story of a young woman who is jarred into remembering a tragedy long buried in her subconscious. Through therapy, a blossoming romance and the appearance of a mysterious woman, past and present collide as she’s forced to confront the murder-suicide that changed her life as a child.

The production companies involved with Midnight in the Orange Grove are Troy Entertainment and WWPS.tv. Troy and Ambi Group’s Luca Matrundola (Waiting for the Barbarians) will produce alongside Archie Hernandez, Candi Guterres, and former Alloy Entertainment Creative Executive Jennifer Wu (Gossip Girl), who was involved in the script’s development. Turner will exec produce with Warren Anzalone, Cary Wayne Moore and longtime Anonymous Content exec Paul Green, who is also producing Troy’s upcoming film, I Am a Man – The True Story of Chief Standing Bear in connection with WWPS. Alisha Stickney is serving as co-producer.

The filmmakers behind Midnight will seek to be inclusive of the adoption and foster care community in the telling of this emotional story caused by domestic violence incidents that resulted in gun violence. Stickney has launched a variety of campaigns aimed at supporting adoption and domestic violence programs, having been raised by adoptive parents herself. The filmmakers intend to donate a percentage of proceeds toward these programs, utilizing the film as a platform to draw ongoing attention to these organizations.

Troy is a writer-producer whose Nicolls Seminfalist script I Am a Man – The True Story of Chief Standing Bear is currently in development as a feature, which he will direct and exec produce alongside Green, Tom Sizemore and Cobra Kai star Martin Kove. He first connected with Turner and Midnight producer Guterres at the Sundance 2010 premiere of the film The Runaways, produced by his former business partner. While they’d discussed other projects in the past, Midnight will be their first film together.

“Even before I knew her, I’ve always loved Guinevere’s unique raw edgy story telling ability. She’s been a constant champion for women throughout her career. This diverse cast is driven by three female lead characters and thus I’m grateful to be able to include Guinevere’s distinctive voice,” said Troy. “Discussing the story over dinner, I discovered that she too has a connection to many of the topics in Midnight that are similar to her own experiences, a common thread that has touched a variety of people who’ve read the script. It’s been a joy collaborating with Guinevere. I’m blessed to have her support along with many of my closest filmmaker friends who are all a big part of this production.”

“As an adoptee, the Midnight script deeply and directly resonates with me because the story successfully encapsulates the truest essence of adoption–that providing a child with a loving and nurturing family has lasting, life-changing effects,” added Stickney. ” It took losing my own adopted mother to Alzheimer’s to fully appreciate this, and every day I wish I could thank her for her incredible impact on my life. We adoptees each have our own unique story to tell, and I’m thrilled that my producing partners are passionate about empowering the adoption community to tell this one together. Films like Midnight that showcase these important topics are exactly why I came to Hollywood.”

Turner is best known for co-writing Mary Harron’s classic film American Psycho, based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name, with the filmmaker. She also previously penned Harron’s 2018 film Charlie Says and several episodes of Showtime’s The L Word, among other projects.

Troy is represented by Trinity Artists International; Turner by Gotham Group, Jaret Entertainment and Virtual Matter.