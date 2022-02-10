Middletown claims regional wrestling title

Feb. 10—POOLESVILLE — Middletown put on a tour de force of wrestling Wednesday night, racking up 15 pins in 28 contested bouts against Glenelg and Poolesville to claim the Class 2A West regional duals championship.

Over four duals overall in the region, no one got within 18 points of Middletown, which will be one of the favorites to claim a state duals championship Saturday at North Point High School.

With Wednesday’s duals starting right in their wheelhouse in the heavier weight classes, the Knights rolled past Glenelg 47-29 in the regional semifinals and then host Poolesville 63-9 in the championship match to win their first regional title since taking back-to-back championships in 2016 and ’17.

They won 20 of the 28 bouts overall and earned bonus points — that is points beyond the basic three-point decision — in 17 of them.

Even in the few bouts that didn’t go their way, the Knights were generating positive results, such as when Alex Hoy earned a one-point escape with 14 seconds remaining in the opening bout of the night at 170 pounds to save Middletown a team point against Glenelg by turning a four-point major-decision loss in a basic three-point decision for the Gladiators.

“It’s the start of something we have to finish,” said unbeaten senior Aidan Waters, who pinned a pair of opponents at 182. “I am really happy with how we wrestled tonight. But we really have to focus on winning two more matches [at the state duals].”

After dropping the opening match against Glenelg, the Knights reeled off seven straight pins and then registered pins in six of the first seven matches against Poolesville.

Starting both matches in the heavier weight classes and the heart of their lineup was a huge advantage for Middletown because it was able to build huge leads in both matches.

The Knights led Glenelg — a state duals champion in 2011 and a runner-up from 2017-20 — 42-3 after eight bouts and led Poolesville 51-0 after nine bouts, eliminating any mystery about the eventual outcome.

“It gets the ball rolling a bit with all of those wins,” senior 220-pounder Chad Hoy said. “It builds up a little momentum for the team.”

Asked if those big leads get in the heads and put extra pressure on the opponent, Hoy said, “Oh, 100 percent.”

Middletown got contributions from just about everyone, as it has for most of the season.

“We have some guys on varsity that only have a year or two or wrestling time ever, and they are still winning matches,” Hoy said.

The Knights were the No. 9 seed in the completely random regional draw. On Monday night, they beat Northeast-Anne Arundel 72-9 and then top-seeded Manchester Valley 44-24 to advance to the regional semifinals.

Now, they will take aim at claiming their third state duals title and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and ’17.

“I am excited, and I think our team is going to go out there and win two more matches,” Waters said. “I think we’ve got it.”

