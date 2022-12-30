MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

It’s a big surprise.

MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies.

The move was made recently, according to a regulatory filing.

The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21.