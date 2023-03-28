MicroStrategy Has Rallied With Bitcoin. It Bought Crypto—and Sold Stock.

MicroStrategy



stock has rallied with



Bitcoin



prices this year as the company shows no signs of stopping its cryptocurrency buying spree. With an overhanging loan now paid off, investors shouldn’t be surprised to see more Bitcoin bullishness.

MicroStrategy (ticker: MSTR) is a business intelligence company founded by high-profile Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, who now leads the group as chairman after stepping back from the CEO job last year. The group has emerged along with



Tesla



(TSLA) as one of the few public companies to hold significant amounts of digital assets in its corporate treasury, with MicroStrategy also broadening its core business to include crypto software development.