MicroStrategy buys 6,555 Bitcoin worth US$150 mln

MicroStrategy acquired 6,555 Bitcoin for around US$150 million, at an average price of US$23,238 per coin, between Feb. 16 and March 23, said Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s co-founder and executive chairman.

The company holds around 138,955 worth of Bitcoin, acquired for some US$4.14 billion, at an average price of US$29,817 per Bitcoin, according to Saylor’s announcement Monday.

MicroStrategy is the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, followed by Marathon Digital Holdings that has an estimated 12,232 Bitcoin on its balance sheet, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

Saylor also added that his company repaid its US$205 million Bitcoin-collateralized loan to Silvergate bank in full, at a 22% discount.

Saylor stepped down from his role as CEO to become executive chairman last August, to focus more on the company’s “Bitcoin acquisition strategy and related Bitcoin advocacy initiatives.”