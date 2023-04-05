MicroStrategy buys 1,045 Bitcoin, holds 140,000 BTC in total

by

MicroStrategy acquired 1,045 Bitcoin for around US$29.3 million, at an average price of US$28,016 per coin, between March 24 and April 4, 2023, said Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy’s co-founder and executive chairman.

Fast facts

  • This brings MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 140,000 coins, acquired for approximately US$4.17 billion, bought at an average price of US$29,803 per Bitcoin, according to Saylor’s Wednesday announcement.

  • Saylor’s announcement comes a week after MicroStrategy announced purchasing 6,555 Bitcoin for around US$150 million.

  • Bitcoin rose 0.73% in the 24 hours to 8:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, to trade at US$28,558, according to CoinMarketCap data.

  • As the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin acquisition could boost sentiment among crypto investors.

  • Saylor stepped down from his role as CEO to become executive chairman last August, and to focus on the company’s “Bitcoin acquisition strategy and related Bitcoin advocacy initiatives.”

  • Following news of the purchase, Microstrategy’s shares rose 0.53% during the day to trade at US$298,98 at 8:30 p.m. in Hong Kong. MicroStrategy’s shares have risen over 106% year-to-date, while Bitcoin values strengthened 71% in the same period.

