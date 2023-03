The odds



Microsoft’s



$68.7 billion deal for



Activision Blizzard



will go through just got better.

Activision stock (ticker: ATVI) was up 6.1% in Friday morning trading to its highest levels in a year after the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said it no longer had concerns the Microsoft (MSFT) would use the deal to pull Call of Duty from rivals such as



Sony



reducing competition in the U.K. market for videogame consoles.