Microsoft Stock: When to Buy if the Selloff Continues?

There’s no other way to put it: Tech is marred in a bear market. Many stocks are down 40% to 50% or more. 

Not Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report, though.

The stock is currently 27% below its all-time high and has suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 31%.

On June 21 I noted that Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report was the only FAANG stock outperforming Microsoft in these regards. Along with Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report  (GOOG) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report, these stocks are forming a nice trio of strength vs. the rest of its tech peers.