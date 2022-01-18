Microsoft Stock: Software Giant To Buy Activision Blizzard

Software behemoth Microsoft (MSFT) on Tuesday announced a blockbuster deal to buy video game publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $68.7 billion in cash. Microsoft stock dipped while Activision stock rocketed on the news.







Microsoft said the deal will accelerate the growth of its gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and provide building blocks for the metaverse.

When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent (TCEHY) and Sony (SONY).

Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft will pay $95 in cash per share for Santa Monica, Calif.-based Activision. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion, inclusive of Activision’s net cash.

Microsoft Stock Dips, Activision Stock Rockets

In morning trading on the stock market today, Microsoft stock declined 1.3%, near 306. Activision stock blasted 30% higher, near 85.

Activision owns such video game franchises as “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.” Microsoft makes video games for Windows PCs and its Xbox consoles. Microsoft’s game franchises include “Halo,” “Minecraft,” “Gears of War” and “Fallout.”

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in a news release. “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

Microsoft expects the acquisition to close in its fiscal 2023, which begins July 1. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and completion of regulatory review as well as Activision Blizzard’s shareholder approval.

Activision Stock Depressed Amid Workplace Woes

Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Bobby Kotick will continue to lead Activision after the deal closes. He will report to Phil Spencer, chief executive of Microsoft Gaming.

Activision stock has fallen amid reports of a toxic workplace environment at the video game giant. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Activision has fired or pushed out more than three dozen employees and disciplined about 40 others since July as part of efforts to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct at the company.

Microsoft stock has formed a flat base since hitting a record high of 349.67 on Nov. 22. Activision stock hit its all-time high of 104.53 in February 2021. It sank to a 52-week low of 56.40 on Dec. 3.

