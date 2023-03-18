Microsoft stock notches best week in nearly 8 years following SVB collapse, OpenAI’s ChatGPT popularity

Microsoft Corp. shares rallied for their best week in nearly eight years as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT drove investors to an established tech name with an interest in the next big thing.

Microsoft

MSFT,

+1.17%

shares ended Friday with a 12.4% gain for the week, their best weekly gain since April 24, 2015, when shares surged 15% over the week after the company predicted growth in its cloud business.