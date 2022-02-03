Text size
Microsoft
stock has lost ground in the new year, and
GlaxoSmithKline
CEO Emma Walmsley, who serves the software giant as a director, bought up the shares.
Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) stock surged 51% in 2021, crushing the 27% rise in the
S&P 500 index. In the new year, however, the shares were down 8.2% heading into Wednesday’s trading session, while the index was 4.6% in the red. The shares took a hit after management disclosed an agreement to buy videogame maker
Activision Blizzard
(ATVI) in mid-January, although strong earnings and an upbeat outlook helped bolster shares later in the month.Walmsley paid $1 million on Jan. 28 for 3,300 Microsoft shares, a per-share average price of $303.26, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. She now owns 8,818 Microsoft shares.
Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) didn’t immediately respond to a request to make Walmsley available for comment.
Walmsley last purchased Microsoft stock on the open market less than a year ago. She paid $1 million in March 2021 for 4,300 shares, an average per-share price of $236.80.
Walmsley joined Microsoft’s board in December 2019. In 2020, she was appointed Dame Commander of the British Empire for services to the pharmaceutical industry and business.
Barron’s thinks Microsoft is a good way to play the cloud, if not videogames. The market seems to be pessimistic about the deal for Activision, given that the stock has been trading at a discount to Microsoft’s agreed acquisition price.
