Text size





Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images









Microsoft



stock has lost ground in the new year, and





GlaxoSmithKline



CEO Emma Walmsley, who serves the software giant as a director, bought up the shares.

Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) stock surged 51% in 2021, crushing the 27% rise in the



S&P 500 index. In the new year, however, the shares were down 8.2% heading into Wednesday’s trading session, while the index was 4.6% in the red. The shares took a hit after management disclosed an agreement to buy videogame maker





Activision Blizzard



(ATVI) in mid-January, although strong earnings and an upbeat outlook helped bolster shares later in the month.Walmsley paid $1 million on Jan. 28 for 3,300 Microsoft shares, a per-share average price of $303.26, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. She now owns 8,818 Microsoft shares.