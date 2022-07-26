Microsoft and Google Bring Bad News for the Economy

Microsoft Stock Higher As Robust Outlook Offsets Q4 Earnings Miss

by

Updated at 6:11 pm EST

Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday as a surging U.S. dollar blunted the impact of overseas demand for its flagship cloud computing division.  

Microsoft said revenues for Azure, its flagship cloud division, rose 40% from last year, slowing notably from its prior quarter gains in the mid to high 40-percent range as companies pulled back on digital infrastructure spending and the dollar continued its 2022 climb. 

Overall group revenues rose 12.4% to $51.87 billion for the three months ending in June, Microsoft’s fiscal fourth quarter, missing analysts’ estimates of a $52.45 billion tally and the company’s owned lowered guidance of between $51.94 billion to $54.74 billion. 