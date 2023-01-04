Microsoft Stock: Here’s When to Buy the Dip

Here’s When to Buy Microsoft Stock (Again)

Yesterday, Apple  (AAPL) – Get Free Report and Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report were getting hit. Now it’s Microsoft’s  (MSFT) – Get Free Report turn.

Shares of the megacap software stalwart — the second largest U.S. stock, with a $1.7 trillion valuation — are down more than 5% the day after a downgrade from UBS.

The investment firm argues that growth concerns for Azure and vulnerability regarding Microsoft Office 365 could hurt the business.