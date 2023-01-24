Microsoft stock dives into the red after forecast misses, CFO warns about deceleration

Microsoft Corp.’s profit declined more than 12% in the holiday season, and executives said Tuesday that a revenue deceleration at the end of 2022 is expected to continue into the new year as the company lays off workers.

Microsoft MSFT Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said in a conference call Tuesday that “we are seeing customers exercise caution,” which resulted in “moderating consumption growth in Azure and lower-than-expected growth in new business” in December. Hood then said that “we expect business trends that we saw…