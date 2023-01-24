Microsoft stock dives into the red after forecast misses, CFO warns about deceleration

Microsoft stock dives into the red after forecast misses, CFO warns about deceleration

by

Microsoft Corp.’s profit declined more than 12% in the holiday season, and executives said Tuesday that a revenue deceleration at the end of 2022 is expected to continue into the new year as the company lays off workers.

Microsoft MSFT Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said in a conference call Tuesday that “we are seeing customers exercise caution,” which resulted in “moderating consumption growth in Azure and lower-than-expected growth in new business” in December. Hood then said that “we expect business trends that we saw…