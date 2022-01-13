The Hamden Journal

Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow’s price

The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
-0.40%
is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn’t for the blue-chip barometer’s biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.’s stock
MSFT,
-3.84%,
which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares
CRM,
-3.77%,
which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.’s stock
AAPL,
-1.52%,
and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off the Dow’s price. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock
CSCO,
-0.84%
slipped 30 cents, or 0.5%, but was just a 2-point drag on the Dow, while Intel Corp. shares
INTC,
-1.04%
edged down 52 cents, or 0.9%, to cut 3 points off the Dow. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp.’s stock
IBM,
+0.86%
was the Dow’s lone tech gainer and smallest tech component by market capitalization, rising $1.70, or 1.3%, to add about 11 points to the Dow.

