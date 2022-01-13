Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow’s price

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.40%

is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn’t for the blue-chip barometer’s biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.’s stock

MSFT,

-3.84% ,

which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares

CRM,

-3.77% ,

which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.’s stock

AAPL,

-1.52% ,

and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off the Dow’s price. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock

CSCO,

-0.84%

slipped 30 cents, or 0.5%, but was just a 2-point drag on the Dow, while Intel Corp. shares

INTC,

-1.04%

edged down 52 cents, or 0.9%, to cut 3 points off the Dow. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp.’s stock

IBM,

+0.86%

was the Dow’s lone tech gainer and smallest tech component by market capitalization, rising $1.70, or 1.3%, to add about 11 points to the Dow.