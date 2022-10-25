Microsoft Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect.

Microsoft



September-quarter results will reflect considerable crosswinds, as continued strong demand for cloud computing offsets weakness in the personal-computer market, and the strength of the dollar against other currencies.

For the quarter, the Street expects the PC and software giant to post revenue of $49.7 billion, up 9.6% from a year ago, with profits of $2.31 a share, up four cents from the year-earlier quarter. For the December quarter, Street estimates call for $56.2 billion in revenue and profits of $2.56 a share.