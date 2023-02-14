Microsoft has a long path of earnings growth ahead, says Morgan Stanley

Microsoft Corp. has been a bit of an artificial-intelligence story lately, thanks to the company’s investment in and partnership with OpenAI, the creator of the hot ChatGPT chatbot.

But Microsoft

MSFT,

+3.12%

can also be an earnings-growth story, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. He wrote Monday that he models five straight quarters of accelerating growth in earnings per share coming off the December quarter, “a setup supportive of shares moving higher.”

