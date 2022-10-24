Microsoft Earnings Preview: When Long-Term Investors Ought to Buy

When Microsoft  (MSFT)  reports its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close, it will be the largest company to report earnings so far this quarter. That holds until Apple  (AAPL)  reports later this week.

Still, as the second-largest U.S. company, Microsoft carries quite a bit of weight on Wall Street.

The software giant dominates on multiple levels of enterprise and consumer spending.

It generates better operating margins than all of FAANG, is forecast to generate double-digit earnings and revenue growth for the next several years, and the stock price has now suffered its largest decline since the Great Recession.