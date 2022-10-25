Microsoft Earnings Preview: When Long-Term Investors Ought to Buy

Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

by

Microsoft  (MSFT)  and Alphabet  (GOOGL)  confirm fears that the economy is not doing well.

The two tech giants kicked off the big tech earnings season on Oct. 25 by sending red flags about the current downturn. 

Their warnings can be summed up in one sentence: the health of the economy is not good and it will not improve in the coming months.

Both companies are multinationals and sell their products and services to consumers, businesses and governments alike. They are therefore well placed to provide an accurate diagnosis of the state of the economy. 