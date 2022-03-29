Micron Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

Text size





Softening demand for personal computers and smartphones could pressure pricing on DRAM chips.

Memory-chip giant





Micron Technology



reports earnings this afternoon for its fiscal second quarter ended in February amid considerable crosswinds for the company and the memory sector in particular.

A few weeks ago, pricing on NAND memory chips spiked after an outage at a factory in Japan operated by a joint venture owned by





Western Digital



(WDC) and Kioxia. But there are also some growing concerns about softening demand from both the personal computer and smartphone sectors, which could pressure pricing on DRAM chips. And there are lingering concerns about the supply chain tied to both the continuing Covid-19 pandemic–China this week announced a new lockdown in Shanghai–and the war in Ukraine.