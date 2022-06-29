Micron Earnings Preview: Will Critical Support Hold?

Micron Earnings Preview: Will Critical Support Hold?

by

Micron  (MU) – Get Micron Technology Inc. Report stock has not had a good stretch lately, with shares falling in four of the last five weeks and currently down about 26% from the May high.

Bulls are hoping but that earnings can save the stock, with the report due up after the close on Thursday.

Of course, the worry is that the quarterly results will drop the stock down below a key support zone. As of Wednesday’s action, this area is still holding on — admittedly though, it’s hanging by a thread.

In fact, most of the semiconductor and chip stocks have been struggling.