Micron and Western Digital Drop After Seagate’s Earnings Miss. It’s the Economy.

Shares in

Micron Technology



and

Western Digital



were tumbling Friday after memory-tech peer

Seagate Technology



blamed weaker-than-expected earnings and a shaky sales outlook on a rough economic environment.

Seagate



(ticker: STX) stock was down 11% in premarket trading Friday after the company said it was reducing its planned production in response to softer demand. Seagate reported earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $2.6 billion, missing Wall Street’s estimates of $2.78 billion in sales and the company’s own forecast of $2.8 billion. The earnings figure fell well short of the $1.86 a share expected by analysts.

The earnings—and likely the macro impact, in particular—had a poor read-across for peers

Micron



(MU), which lost 5% in the premarket session, and

Western Digital



(WDC), which shed 7%.

“The confluence of macro-related challenges is continuing into the September quarter,” Seagate Chief Executive Dave Mosely said in a statement. The data storage group blamed the impact of Covid-19 restrictions in Asia and the effects of a weaker global economy for offsetting “stable mass capacity storage demand.”

It gets even worse for the quarter ending in September. Seagate expects revenue of $2.5 billion in the third quarter—with a margin of $150 million—which is far below the $3.03 billion Wall Street had expected.

“Seagate missed both top and bottom line [June quarter] estimates, while the [September quarter] guide also came well below the consensus and driven by weakness across all segments,” Mehdi Hosseini, an analyst at Susquehanna International Group, wrote in a note Thursday.

“Given the weak [September quarter] guide of $2.5 billion of revenue at the midpoint, Seagate would need to hit an average of quarterly revenue of $3.05 billion (near record revenues) during a downturn to reach their target,” Hosseini added.

