Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?

by

Yesterday it was Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron  (MU) – Get Micron Technology Inc. Report.

Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week.

Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter were well below expectations. The company said it generated $6.7 billion in sales last quarter.

Keep in mind: This was just an update from management, not the company’s quarterly results, which are due on Aug. 24.