Mickey Joseph leads Unity Walk, perhaps for final time in Nebraska head coach role

LINCOLN – The Mickey Joseph interim coach experience has been a whirlwind in 2022, and it’s time for one last Memorial Stadium ride.

Joseph’s future as the leader of the program appears close to an end as he is on the outside looking in to earn the full-time head coaching job. Beyond that, we will find out in the coming weeks whether or not his future remains in Lincoln or elsewhere.

For now, Joseph has a ballgame to coach and a team to lead.

It’s also likely the final game for a group of 12 players being honored on Senior Day, including captains Caleb Tannor and Travis Vokolek.

Watch the video below as Joseph leads the Unity Walk for Tannor, Vokolek and a group of others who could be playing their final game at Memorial Stadium – including Casey Thompson and Trey Palmer. And check out all of our digital content on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

FIVE ESSENTIAL READS: COACH SEARCH & NEBRASKA-WISCONSIN

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM OR LISTEN