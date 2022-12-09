Mick Jagger’s 6-year-old son is spitting image of his dad in new birthday pics

Mick Jagger’s youngest child, Deveraux, bore a striking resemblance to his dad in Instagram photos celebrating his 6th birthday.

“Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi,” the boy’s mom, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, 35, wrote in the caption. “Love you so much !!!!!”

Hamrick shared adorable pictures of her son wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt and sitting on an amusement park ride.

The resemblance really is striking! (@melhamrick via Instagram)

In another cute pic, the little boy beamed while his parents showered him with birthday love, with his mom holding a cake and wearing a party hat.

Dev is the only child shared by Hamrick and Jagger, 79, who have been linked since 2014.

The rocker also has seven adult children from previous relationships: Karis Hunt Jagger, 52, Jade Jagger, 51, Lizzy Jagger, 38, James Jagger, 37, Georgia Jagger, 30, Gabriel Jagger, 25, and Lucas Jagger, 23.

Lucas Jagger commented on Hamrick’s recent post, writing, “My baby,” along with a string of teary-eyed emoji.

Mick Jagger’s son, Dev Jagger. (Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

When then-4-year-old Dev attended a screening of “Peter Rabbit 2” in London last year, he reminded many fans of Jagger’s appearance at a similar age.

Mick Jagger, aged 3, at home in Brent Lane, Dartford (1946). (Stones Archive / Getty Images)

People also commented on the strong resemblance when Hamrick posted a candid pic of Dev on Instagram in September 2021.

One fan called him a “mini Mick” while another person commented, “OMG he’s a Jagger for sure.”

Dev may look just like his dad when he was younger, and he also inherited his dance moves.

Over the summer, Hamrick shared a video of her son rocking out backstage to the Rolling Stones’ 1969 hit, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” during a concert in Liverpool, England.

“Vibes,” she captioned the post.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com