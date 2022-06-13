Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID, Rolling Stones postpone show

Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID during the Rolling Stones Sixty tour.

“I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” the 78-year-old rock star wrote on social media Monday. “I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID.”

Jagger said the band aims to reschedule the show “ASAP and get back as soon as we can.”

He ended by thanking fans for their “patience and understanding.”

The Stones also posted an official statement to social media, noting Jagger started “experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.”

Fans had reportedly already started arriving at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena when it was announced on stage — 1 1/2 hours before showtime — that the show had been canceled.

On Sunday, Jagger was already pumped up for the Amsterdam show, a video posted to Twitter showed.

The iconic band kicked off this tour, marking its incredible 60th anniversary, earlier this month in Madrid. It was supposed to be 14 stadium tour dates in Europe, running though July. Right now, the band is still scheduled to play in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday.

Mick Jagger performing with the Rolling Stones at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on June 9 for the band’s Sixty European tour. (Photo: AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

During his tour travels, the British singer posts photos of local sights to his social media — including one from a recent stop in Liverpool. He’s been known to go unnoticed by fans sometimes, despite his long, storied career.

Late last month, Jagger spoke about continuing his high-energy performances at age 78.

“Rock ‘n’ roll, or any kind of pop music honestly, isn’t supposed to be done when you’re in your 70s,” he told the Sunday Times. “It wasn’t designed for that. Doing anything high-energy at this age is really pushing it. But that makes it even more challenging.”

Jagger, who has had heart valve replacement surgery in 2019, said he now travels with a cardiologist. But he was well prepared for the tour, starting his own practice six weeks before rehearsals. Not to mention, “I do dancing, gym, every day of the week,” he revealed, adding, “I don’t enjoy it very much, but it has to be done.”

The Rolling Stones tours continue to be hot tickets. Last year, the group concluded its No Filter Tour, which had been rescheduled due to COVID. It wrapped without the band’s drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August at the age of 80.